Verge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.11 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 67% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,453.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00353075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01014078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00550748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00066446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,098,857 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

