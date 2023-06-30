Verge (XVG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.77 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Verge has a market capitalization of $41.39 million and $15.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,406.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00352027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.00973497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00551896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00174862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,103,007 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.