Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Vicor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VICR stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Vicor has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

