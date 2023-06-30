VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Up 428.0% in June

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, a growth of 428.0% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VQS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Friday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIQ Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VIQ Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions

(Free Report)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.