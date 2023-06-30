VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.69. 1,767,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $145.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in VMware by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,767 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 10.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 515,303 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,336,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

