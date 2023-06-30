Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.08

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $5.08. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 158,853 shares traded.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
