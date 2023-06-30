Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.08

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $5.08. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 158,853 shares traded.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2,339.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

(Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.