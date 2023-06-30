Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $35.52 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and approximately $866,318.33 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042777 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030477 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013624 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004527 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003076 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.
Wanchain Profile
Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,755,631 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”
Buying and Selling Wanchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.