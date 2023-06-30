Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $222.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.33. The company has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

