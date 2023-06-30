Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

