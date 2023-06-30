Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,713 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

