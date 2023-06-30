Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

