Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

