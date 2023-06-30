Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Equal Weight

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

CWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

