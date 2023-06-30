Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). Approximately 42,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 267,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Wentworth Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.30. The company has a market cap of £44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

