West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $84.78. 29,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,911. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.25 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

