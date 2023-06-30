Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.88. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 123,832 shares trading hands.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
