Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.88. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 123,832 shares trading hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

