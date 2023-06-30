Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after acquiring an additional 743,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,047,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 494,494 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 48,809.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 293,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 292,857 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 268,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 253,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,483. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

