Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

DMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

