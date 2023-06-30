Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.52. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 95,052 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Free Report ) (TSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

