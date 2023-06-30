Western Financial Corp CA Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 1,934,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

