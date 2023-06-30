Western Financial Corp CA Buys 468 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,544. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

