Western Financial Corp CA Has $596,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.99. 177,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.14. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $287,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,456.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

