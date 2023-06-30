Western Financial Corp CA Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Shares of NOC traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,365. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.49 and its 200 day moving average is $467.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

