WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 7,181,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,117,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WE shares. Mizuho cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

