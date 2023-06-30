Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 282,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 107,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,307,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

