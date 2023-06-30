Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $259.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

