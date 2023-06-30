Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Barclays

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCP. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$9.22. 636,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.212938 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire acquired 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

