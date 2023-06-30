WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $215,990.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00352685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017384 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003314 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

