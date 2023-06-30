WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDUFree Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 116,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 298,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDU. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 104.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

