WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 201,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 111,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $815.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,937,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,684,000 after purchasing an additional 808,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 569,227 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 489.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442,768 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,619,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 399,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 303,388 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

