Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Susquehanna

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

