Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.58

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.58 and traded as low as $22.51. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 200,840 shares changing hands.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $1,668,000.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

