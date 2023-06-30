Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WOR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 97,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

