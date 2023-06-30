Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Reduced by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 3.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $20,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. 692,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,797. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

