XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $545,120.56 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.91.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
