XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $545,120.56 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPEL by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in XPEL by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

