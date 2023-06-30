yearn.finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.26 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $218.24 million and $17.26 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $6,611.34 or 0.21333411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,010 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

