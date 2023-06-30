yearn.finance Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $219.66 million and $28.58 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $6,654.37 or 0.21832401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,010 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

