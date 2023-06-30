Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Now Covered by B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
Yext Price Performance
YEXT opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.16.
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
