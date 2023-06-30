Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

