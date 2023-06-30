Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 53000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 26.23. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

