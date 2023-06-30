Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Shares Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Company Profile
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.