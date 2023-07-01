2,342 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

