3,500 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 4,458,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

