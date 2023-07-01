3,737 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,122 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. 6,242,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

