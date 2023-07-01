40,434 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Bought by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.