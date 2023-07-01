501 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $458.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

