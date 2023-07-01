ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $944.73 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,621.32 or 1.00009020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003057 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,354.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

