Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 259.4% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

