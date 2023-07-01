Aby J. Mathew Sells 695 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $15,922.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

