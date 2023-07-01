Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.35 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,587.60 or 1.00041583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

